You Can Help The Recovery/Rebuild Efforts. (OHIO)

TROTWOOD, OH - MAY 28: Residents in the West Brook neighborhood inspect the damage to their homes following a suspected ef-4 tornado early in the morning on May 28, 2019 in Trotwood, Ohio. One person is dead and several others injured after multiple tornadoes touched down causing extensive damage throughout the city and the surrounding area. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

We have partnered with the Dayton Food bank for all of our efforts to assist with the recovery efforts surrounding the devastating tornadoes that affected the Dayton community on the morning of May 28th.

There is a dollar donation match from Kettering Health Network Grandview Hospital. They are matching donations dollar for dollar (up to $10,000) of donations made to The Foodbank.

You can donate online here: https://thefoodbankdayton.org/donate/

This is the best way to help out right now. Donations are being used for local disaster relief through The Foodbank including water, storage, and transportation fees.