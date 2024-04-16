Bail Reduced for Protester Who Allegedly Threatened City Council Members

Bail has been reduced from $1,000,000 to $500,000 for a Pro-Palestinian protester charged with making terroristic threats at a Bakersfield City Council meeting. During the April 10, 2024 session, Patel said the council members were such “horrible human beings” that “Jesus probably would have killed you himself.” Later, she expressed hope that oppressed people might “bring the guillotine.” She concluded her public statements by saying: “We’ll see you at your house. We’ll murder you.”

Riddhi Patel, 28, must also surrender her passport, remain in the state of California, and wear an ankle monitoring device for reportedly threatening to murder city council members and Mayor Karen Goh for not backing a cease-fire resolution against Israel and for installing metal detectors and increasing police presence at the council chambers due to ongoing anti-Israel protests. Israel and terrorist organization Hamas have been at war since Hamas attacked Israel, taking several hostages on October 7, 2023.

