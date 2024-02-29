Toyota Recall Issued

Toyota has announced a recall of Tacoma midsize pickups because of an axle issue that could cause the vehicle to crash.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Toyota officials say “welding debris” left on the ends of the axles can cause nuts to loosen and eventually fall out. That will cause parts of the axle to separate, which can lead to a deadly crash, the manufacturer says. It’s unclear whether any crashes have been attributed to the problem.

All totaled, approximately 381,000 Tacomas – manufactured in 2022 and 2023 – are affected by the recall. Toyota officials say they’ll send letters to customers in late April to make arrangements for repairing the issue.