A man arrested for allegedly trying to shoot a family member has pleaded no contest to recklessly firing a gun.

According to the Kern County District Attorney’s office, Benny Laws faces a year in jail and two years’ probation under the terms of the plea agreement. Charges of assault with a gun and carrying a loaded gun without registration were dismissed.

Bakersfield police report during a family dispute last February, Laws, who was 40 years old at the time, fired the gun at an adult nephew in the 4600 block of Black Rock Mountain Court near Hughes Lane. The victim wasn’t hit.

Sentencing takes place in April.