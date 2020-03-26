      Weather Alert

North Bakersfield Toyota Service Department

Our Service and Parts Departments will remain open.
The following departments closed until further notice: New and Used Car Sales, Vehicle Control Center, Detail, Business Office.

Contact Info: 

Phone: (661) 218-1679

Location:
19651 Industry Parkway Drive
Bakersfield, California 93308
United States

Hours:

Monday – Friday 8 AM — 5 PM
Saturday – Sunday Closed

Special Instructions: We will keep the required distance and still take care of your parts and service needs.

Special Services: Our parts and service departments are still open and available to you at this time.

Web Links: www.northbakersfieldtoyota.com/

Last Updated: 3/26/20

#Trending
Privacy Policy
Groove Summer Bash General Info and FAQs
Terms Of Use
Suzi Carr "Dreamin'"
Macaulay Culkin's Responds To The "Home Alone" Reboot News (Hilarious)