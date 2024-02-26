The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Non-Invasive Blood Sugar Testers Ill Advised By FDA

Share
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people about the risks of using smartwatches and smart rings that claim to measure blood glucose levels without piercing the skin.
  • The FDA notes that it has not authorized or approved any smartwatch or smart ring that is intended to measure blood glucose levels on its own.
  • The use of these devices can lead to inaccurate measurements of blood glucose, also known as blood sugar, and errors in diabetes management that can be life-threatening.
  • The FDA did not name specific brands but said the sellers of these unauthorized smartwatches and smart rings advertise using “non-invasive techniques” to measure blood glucose without requiring people to prick their fingers or pierce their skin.
  • The FDA says these devices do not directly test blood glucose levels.

#Trending

1

United Way Announces Name Change
2

Shotspotter System Coming Under Fire
3

So… You Thought The Bubonic Plague Was Over???
4

Best Picture losers that won the most Oscars at their ceremony
5

Helping Kern County Students Get to College