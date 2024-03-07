New Branding for Bakersfield Heart Hospital

Bakersfield Heart Hospital has been renamed “Adventist Health Specialty Bakersfield.”

Adventist’s Marketing and Communications Director Gabe Ulloa tells KBAK, “We aren’t just celebrating a name change, but a renewed pledge to become Kern County’s foremost specialty hospital, with exceptional care and unparalleled service.”

The name change for the hospital at 3001 Sillect Avenue in Bakersfield comes after Adventist Health took ownership of Bakersfield Heart Hospital in June 2023 due to financial struggles.