Man Found Dead in Parking Lot of Central Bakersfield Gym

Police continue their investigation after a man was found dead in a Planet Fitness parking lot in central Bakersfield.

Authorities say a man called to report that his 21-year-old brother was unresponsive inside a car at the Planet Fitness parking lot at 4001 California Ave. KGET.com reports witnesses at the scene said they saw officers arrive and break through a backseat window.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the man’s body.

The investigation is ongoing.

