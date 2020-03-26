      Weather Alert

Los Hermanos Mexican Restaurants

Open Regular Business Hours for pick up or delivery (3rd party).  Party platters available to feed the families, check the website for specials.

Contact Info:

Locations:

10050 Rosedale Hwy

Bakersfield CA 93312

Tel: (661) 588-7100

______________

3501 Union Ave.

Bakersfield CA 93305

Tel: (661) 328-1678

Hours:

Monday-Friday     10am-9:30pm
Saturday:           9:00am-9:30pm
Sunday:             9:00am-9:00pm

Special Instructions:  To-Go Orders available.  Plus delivery via Door Dash and Restaurant Runner.

Special Services: Beer & Wine available with food purchase.

Web Links: www.loshermanosmexfood.com/

Last Updated: 3/26/20

