Kern County High School – Schedule for Graduation Ceremonies
KHSD Graduation Schedule 2020
Arvin High School Friday, June 26 8:00 pm Barle Stadium
Bakersfield High School Thursday, June 25 7:30 pm Griffith Field
Continuation High Schools/Workforce Wednesday, June 24 7:30 pm Griffith Field
Centennial High School Thursday, June 25 7:30 pm Golden Hawk Stadium
East Bakersfield High School Wednesday, June 24 8:00 pm Permenter Field
Foothill High School Thursday, June 25 7:30 pm Mira Monte Stadium
Frontier High School Thursday, June 25 7:00 pm Titan Stadium
Golden Valley High School Monday, June 22 8:00 pm Bulldog Stadium
Highland High School Thursday, June 25 7:00 pm Scotland Yard
Independence High School Tuesday, June 23 8:00 pm Football Stadium
Liberty High School Thursday, June 25 8:00 pm Football Stadium
Mira Monte High School Wednesday, June 24 8:00 pm Football Stadium
North High School Tuesday, June 23 8:00 pm Eliades Field
Ridgeview High School Wednesday, June 24 8:00 pm Football Stadium
Shafter High School Wednesday, June 24 7:30 pm Football Stadium
South High School Wednesday, June 24 8:00 pm South High Stadium
Stockdale High School Tuesday, June 23 7:00 pm Stockdale High Stadium
West High School Wednesday, June 24 8:00 pm Kilgore Stadium
The graduation schedule can also be viewed on the Kern High School District website:
https://www.kernhigh.org/
Further graduation details are still to come.