Judgment against singer R. Kelly is withdrawn after his lawyers say he’s illiterate

CHICAGO - MAY 09: R&B singer R. Kelly (L) arrives at the Cook County courthouse where jury selection is scheduled to begin for his child pronography trial May 9, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly has been accused of videotaping himself having sex with a girl believed to be as young as 13 years old. Kelly faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago — The singer known as R. Kelly spent much of Wednesday in court, with his lawyer explaining to one judge that their client didn’t respond to a lawsuit brought by one of his sexual abuse accusers because he is illiterate. Kelly also paid $62,000 in back child support during a second hearing.

In an emotionally charged interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King in March, Kelly said he was unable to make bail because he was unable to access his bank account. He said he had around $350,000 in his bank account and had been financially struggling.

Kelly’s bookings for performances began drying up following the airing of the television documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” which recounted multiple women’s claims of abuse. That was weeks before his February arrest on charges accusing him of sexually abusing a woman and three girls over roughly a 10-year period starting in the late 1990s.

In his interview with King, Kelly denied the sexual abuse allegations along with claims that he had beaten, starved and held women against their will.

