Gasoline Prices Creeping Upwards

The cost of gasoline in the U.S. has risen for the fourth consecutive week.

The average price for a gallon of gas currently sits at $3.26, which is up 8.7 cents from just one week ago, according to GasBuddy. Moreover, the cost is 16.7 cents greater than it was a month ago, GasBuddy reveals.

Oklahoma residents are paying the least amount for gas, which is priced at $2.75 per gallon, GasBuddy reports. On the opposite end of the spectrum, residents of Hawaii are paying the most: $4.68 a gallon, per GasBuddy’s website.

