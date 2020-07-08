Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Events
All Galleries
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Breaking News
The Hand Gesture Kids Use Today To Pretend They’re On The Phone Is Making Older Generations Sob
Adlai
Breaking News
Disney Confirms ‘Tron 3’ is In Development!
Disney has announced that a third installment of the
Tron
movie franchise is happening. A
Tron
television series was supposed to air on Disney+ but was scrapped and soon afterward the world started circulating rumors about
Tron 3
coming to the big screen.
And rumors are what they are at this point as production hasn’t started and no release date has been announced, however, what we do know is that the new
Tron 3
will be more of a sequel than a reboot and Jared Leto is secured as the lead.
Although not confirmed, Disney is hoping that the director from the first two installments, Joseph Kosinski returns as well as Daft Punk, who made the first two
Tron
movies sound amazing.
Are you excited about a possible new
Tron
movie coming out? What was your favorite Tron movie?
TAGS
Adlai
Tron 3
#Trending
Privacy Policy
Terms Of Use
Groove Summer Bash General Info and FAQs
2020 High School Senior Spotlight
Suzi Carr "Dreamin'"
New title
July 11th, 2020
View full playlist
Bakersfield's Old School & Throwbacks
Shows
The Groove Morning Show w/ Danny P.
Lisa St. Regis
Adlai
Slow Jams & Oral Expressions w/ R. Dub
Greg Mack Show
Underground Oldies Show With Alan Beck
Top Ten Now & Then With Rick Nuhn
Xman Oldie Show
Full Show Schedule
Win
Events
All Galleries
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL