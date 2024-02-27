Cell Phone Outage To Be Credited

AT&T is going to give affected customers $5 each to compensate for last week’s cellphone network outage that left many without service for hours.

The company said on its website that customers will get the $5 credit on their account within two billing cycles.

The credit does not apply to AT&T Business, prepaid service or Cricket, its low-cost wireless service.

AT&T also said prepaid customers will have options available to them if they were impacted.

The outage knocked out cellphone service for thousands of its users across the U.S. starting early Thursday before it was restored.

AT&T blamed the incident on an error in coding.