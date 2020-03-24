      Breaking News
23 Kern County residents now confirmed to have COVID-19

BBQ Factory Steakhouse

Open regular business hours. Pick UP/To-go ordering available. Delivery via Restaurant Runner.

Contact Info: Pepe or Julio

Phone: (661) 325-8800

Location:
4215 Rosedale Hwy.
BAKERSFIELD, California 93308
United States

Hours:

Monday 10:30 AM — 07:00 PM
Tuesday 10:30 AM — 08:00 PM
Wednesday 10:30 AM — 09:00 PM
Thursday 10:30 AM — 09:00 PM
Friday 10:30 AM — 09:00 PM
Saturday 10:30 AM — 09:00 PM
Sunday Closed

Special Instructions: Pick Up Available – Alcohol available with food purchase.  Delivery with Restaurant Runner, etc.

Special Services: Call ahead to order. 

Web Links: https://bbqfactorysteakhouse.com/

Last Updated: 3/24/20

#Trending
Privacy Policy
Groove Summer Bash General Info and FAQs
Terms Of Use
Suzi Carr "Dreamin'"
Macaulay Culkin's Responds To The "Home Alone" Reboot News (Hilarious)