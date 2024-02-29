Apple Gives Up On EV Projects

After more than a decade of development, Apple is giving up on the car-making business.

The company is canceling plans to build an electric ‘Apple Car’, according to reports.

The project, known internally as ‘Project Titan’, had been in place since 2014, with billions of dollars spent and more than 2,000 employees assigned to the project.

No Apple Car was ever produced, and the project was recently delayed until 2028.

Bloomberg reports that Apple will move its Apple Car team to AI-related projects instead.