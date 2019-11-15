Alicia Keys hosting Grammys for second year in a row. She broke the news across her social media accounts.
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Alicia Keys attends Variety's Power of Women: New York at Cipriani Wall Street on April 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Following her critically lauded performance as the 2019 Grammys emcee, the R&B icon announced Thursday she will return to host the 2020 ceremony.
In addition to her ongoing career in music, for which she has won 15 Grammys since 2002, Keys recently announced she would partner with Oprah to publish a memoir titled More Myself.
The 2020 Grammys air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2020.