Adlai's Wait, What?! – Get a Free Oreo Freezer!

  • Oreo wants to celebrate National Oreo Day.
  • The company’s frozen treats division is giving fans the opportunity to get their hands on the new Oreo & Chill Freezer.
  • At 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, March 10, consumers can visit OREO.com/freezer to get their mittens on one of the complimentary, ultra-limited, freezers.
  • It has a glass door, interior shelving and lighting, and an exterior lock to protect your treats from thieves.
  • And the only cost is $9.95 for shipping and handling.
  • Here’s where to get more info: OREO.com/Freezer.
  • Do you have any novelty items in your home? What are they?

