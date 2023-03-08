Adlai’s Wait, What?! – Get a Free Oreo Freezer!
- Oreo wants to celebrate National Oreo Day.
- The company’s frozen treats division is giving fans the opportunity to get their hands on the new Oreo & Chill Freezer.
- At 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, March 10, consumers can visit OREO.com/freezer to get their mittens on one of the complimentary, ultra-limited, freezers.
- It has a glass door, interior shelving and lighting, and an exterior lock to protect your treats from thieves.
- And the only cost is $9.95 for shipping and handling.
- Here’s where to get more info: OREO.com/Freezer.
- Do you have any novelty items in your home? What are they?