Abortions Continue Despite Change to Roe V Wade

Despite the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade about a year and a half ago, the number of abortions performed each month in the United States has barely changed, a new report reveals.

The Society of Family Planning report reveals somewhere between 81,150 and 88,620 abortions occurred each month July through September of 2023. Those numbers are only slightly lower than the monthly average of 86,800 before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The report also reveals more abortion pills are being prescribed in telemedicine visits. They now account for approximately one in six abortions, per the Society of Family Planning.