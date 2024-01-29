The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Victim in Fatal East Bakersfield Shooting Identified

Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death in east Bakersfield. Joseph Anthony Reynaga, 27, of Bakersfield was found dead after being found with gunshot wounds in east Bakersfield early Sunday morning.

According to BPD, officers responded to a shooting at around 2:25 a.m. in the 10 block of Monterey Street. Upon their arrival, officers located Reynaga with gunshot injuries in the roadway.

He was transported to an area hospital where he died, according to the coroner’s office.

Bakersfield police said there is no suspect information for public release at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

