United Way Announces Name Change

United Way of Central Eastern California is excited to

announce a significant change that marks a new chapter in our journey of impact and growth.

Since November of 2023, United Way of Kern County is now more adequately known as

United Way of Central Eastern California. We would like to mark this milestone with a ribbon

cutting ceremony to celebrate with the community.

Our decision to rebrand comes as a result of our dedication to align our identity with our

broader vision, values, and the diverse range of initiatives we have undertaken over the years.

United Way of Central Eastern California better represents our comprehensive approach and

our focus on serving the counties of Kern, Mono, Inyo, Northern San Bernardino, and Indian

Wells Valley.

While our name may be evolving, our core values and the dedication to our mission remains

steadfast. We will continue to provide the same level of excellence, transparency, and

commitment to our mission as we have for the past 60 years.

“We hope to convey to the community that this ribbon cutting ceremony symbolizes not just a

new name, but a commitment to reach farther and grow our United Way impact. We want to

create a future where everyone thrives and is United for Good.” – stated Adrian Nevarez, Board

Chairman for United Way of Central Eastern California.

The transition to our new name has been made effective as of November 4, 2023. This change

will be reflected across all our official communication channels, including our website, email

addresses, and social media platforms. Our dedicated team is ready to assist with any

questions or concerns related to this rebranding campaign.

Mari Pérez-Dowling, President & CEO of United Way of Central Eastern California, expressed

her enthusiasm, stating, “We are enthusiastic about this name change and the opportunities it

represents for greater impact and alignment with our evolving goals. We look forward to this

new chapter with renewed energy and a deep sense of purpose.”

United Way of Central Eastern California leads a dynamic movement to uplift our communities

through education, health, and economic resilience. We deliver impactful programs and

services that enhance the lives of residents within the counties of Kern, Inyo, Mono, Northern

San Bernardino, and Indian Wells Valley. By uniting donors, volunteers, advocates, and

stakeholders, we build strong, sustainable coalitions and partnerships. At United Way, we are

actively transforming lives to create more resilient, equitable, and thriving communities for all.