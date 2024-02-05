Storm Knocks Out Power to 12,000 Bakersfield PG&E Customers

More than 12,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in Bakersfield were affected by outages on Sunday.

PG&E’s outage map indicated areas near Fairfax Road and College Avenue were affected with approximately 1,085 customers are without power. Another 829 customers were affected by an outage in areas near Hart Park along Alfred Harrell Highway.

Areas near City in the Hills, Rio Bravo and Mountain Meadows were also affected, where approximately 4,314 customers went without power.

An outage north of Stockdale Highway and Heath Road was reported at 11:45 a.m. and is affecting approximately 1,457 customers.

KGET.com reports areas south of Allen Road and Rosedale Highway were affected, with approximately 1,216 customers without power. Power was restored Sunday to all but 683 customers along Hageman Road.

An outage affected 2,977 customers in the area of Allen Road and Olive Drive as well as Jewetta Avenue and Reina Road, according to PG&E. 2,651 customers near Bakersfield College and areas along River Boulevard and Alta Vista Drive were reported to be without power. Power has been restored to most customers in both areas, PG&E said.

An outage reported by PG&E in southwest Bakersfield in the area of South Allen Road and Ming Avenue affected approximately another 2,056 customers.

Power was also out at Cal State Bakersfield and surrounding areas along Ming Avenue and White Lane, affecting approximately 2,979 customers.

Another outage was reported in the area near Union Avenue and Panorama Drive, where another 937 customers were being affected, according to the map.

PG&E says their preliminary determination is that the outages were caused by the weather.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

Credit: KGET.com