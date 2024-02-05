Storm Hits California, Officials Advise You To Be Prepared

The biggest storm of the season has hit California and emergency officials are warning residents about its potential dangers.

“A strong atmospheric river event will impact the state of California continuing through at least Tuesday,” said Eric Schoening, an emergency response specialist at the National Weather Service. “We’re expecting significant impacts through heavy rainfall, heavy mountain snowfall, and strong gusty winds.”

Fox40.com reports: “These next storms are going to be impactful and dangerous,” said Director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Nancy Ward.

Ward said to be on the lookout for flooding.

“As the storm system comes through the state, we encourage you all to do what you can and do your part in keeping yourselves and your loved ones safe,” Ward said. “Stay informed by signing up for our emergency alerts, including warning and evacuations.”

