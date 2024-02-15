The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Shotspotter System Coming Under Fire

Share
istock Photos

The city of Chicago has decided to drop its controversial ‘ShotSpotter’ gunshot detection system.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Tuesday that its contract with ShotSpotter would not be renewed after it expires later this year.

The system used microphones and AI to identify gunshots.  Critics claim it’s inaccurate and misused by law enforcement, and accused officials of racial bias in determining where the microphones would be placed.

The same system is in use here in Bakersfield.

#Trending

1

Mariachi Divas to perform in Bakersfield, CA
2

Mexico Overtakes Chin In Exporting To U.S.
3

Planes Collide Before Reaching Runway
4

Fewer People Looking For Jobs
5

Insurance Savings App “Jerry” Finds High Fatality Rate In Kern