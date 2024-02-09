Planes Collide Before Reaching Runway

Two JetBlue planes collided on Thursday at the Boston Logan International Airport.

According to a representative with Massport, the two planes “made contact” in the deicing area of the airport.

“One wingtip touched another plane’s tail,” the representative said. “No injuries, but both flights cancelled.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, one plane’s left winglet hit another’s horizontal stabilizer.

“No injuries were reported by customers or crewmembers on either aircraft,” JetBlue shared in a statement. “Both aircraft will be taken out of service for repairs, and JetBlue flight 777 to Las Vegas and JetBlue flight 551 to Orlando will operate on other aircraft. Safety is JetBlue’s priority, and we will work to determine how and why this incident occurred.”