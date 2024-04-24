By:

Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Open casting calls for movie and TV productions

‘2’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Hope (lead, female, 18-31)

— Dowan Tenant (lead, male, 25-40)

— Lathrop (supporting, male, 19-27)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Henderson, Nevada

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Nationally Syndicated Court TV Shows’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Litigant (day player, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Zero Day’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Congressmen/Women (Non SAG AFTRA) (background extra, 30-65)

— NYC Angry Crowd (background extra, 18-80)

– Average hourly rate: $22

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘School Spouses’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Amelia (lead, female, 24-32)

— Mark (lead, male, 24-32)

— Jason (supporting, male, 24-32)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Boston, Massachusetts

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Untitled Drama/Horror Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Carol (lead, female, 18-28)

— Anna (supporting, female, 18-28)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: Queens, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Legend of the Black Wolf’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Ally Black (lead, female, 18-28)

— Cyrus Stryker (lead, male, 18-28)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: New York City, New York; Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Will Advise’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Female Lead (lead, female, 18-40)

— Male Lead (lead, male, 18-100)

— Male Supporting (supporting, male, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado; Omaha, Nebraska

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenna (day player, female, 18-30)

— Druggie One (day player, male, 18-30)

— Mary Ann (lead, female, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: Baltimore, Maryland; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Sea Rising: Mavericks’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Nancy (lead, female, 18-30)

— Tom (lead, male, 18-30)

— Josh (day player, male, 20-50)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California; San Jose, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Miami Rain’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jason (lead, male, 26-35)

— Nora (lead, female, 30-45)

— Lilian (lead, female, 60-80)

– Average hourly rate: $15

– Casting locations: Miami, Florida; Boca Raton, Florida; Delray Beach, Florida

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Honey Don’t’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mickie (day player, 18-22)

— Larry Jr. (day player, male, 18-20)

— Pork Bellie (day player, male, 25-55)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Albuquerque, New Mexico

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Pelican’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Brandon (lead, male, 18-25)

— Victor (supporting, 18-45)

— Shawn (lead, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $93

– Casting locations: Alliance, Ohio

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Love’s Perfect Song’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Sarah (lead, female, 28-40)

— Steven (supporting, male, 25-40)

— Jake (supporting, male, 28-40)

– Average hourly rate: $43

– Casting locations: Costa Mesa, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Thereafter’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Paige (supporting, female, 22-35)

— Lu (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Aaron (lead, male, 22-35)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Sketches’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Actor (lead, 18-100)

— Cinematographer (crew)

— Sound Recordist (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $8

– Casting locations: Morristown, New Jersey; Montclair, New Jersey; New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Snowbound Sketches’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Female Assassin (lead, 21-35)

— Sleepover Girls (lead, 18-30)

— The Maid of Honor (lead, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $62

– Casting locations: Las Vegas, Nevada; Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘MALLORY’S GHOST’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Louise (supporting, female, 25-36)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: New York City, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Throwing Stones’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Maddy Walker (lead, female, 13-21)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: New Port Richey, Florida

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Killer Girls’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Lea (lead, female, 18-25)

— Grace (lead, female, 18-25)

— Mara (lead, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Point Lookout, New York

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Love is Amazing’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Isabella Bianchi (lead, female, 18-31)

— Best Friend (supporting, female, 18-33)

— Sister (supporting, female, 18-33)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Anaheim, California; Newport Beach, California

– Learn more about the short film here