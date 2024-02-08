McDonalds Catches Flack For High Prices

Fast food fans are not happy about rising prices, and it’s something McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski recognizes.

Kempczinski said, “Eating at home has become more affordable. The battleground is certainly with that low-income consumer.”

The CEO said pricing is set by franchisees and can vary by each location.

A number of videos and stories have gone viral related to the price increase at fast food restaurants, particularly McDonald’s.

A McDonald’s location in Connecticut has received negative press for charging $18 for a Big Mac combo meal and $7 for an Egg McMuffin.