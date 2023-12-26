Famous Actor Attacked At Home

Actor Charlie Sheen is fine after police were called to his L.A. area home Wednesday for a ‘neighborly dispute.’

Officers say Sheen’s neighbor forced her way into his home and attacked him when he opened the door after hearing a knock.The woman reportedly ripped Charlie’s shirt and attempted to strangle him.

Paramedics came to the scene but Sheen was not transported to the hospital.

Sheen also told deputies he believes the same woman recently squirted some type of sticky liquid on his car.