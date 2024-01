A pedestrian is dead after being hit near the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Real Road in southwest Bakersfield.

A 79-year-old woman was found suffering from major injuries in the 3800 block of Stockdale Highway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that struck and killed the woman fled the scene, however authorities have not yet released a suspect description.

Anyone with information to help identify the driver is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi