A new year will mean a new wage for many workers in U.S. states. As of January 1, 22 states will raise their minimum wages. Per HuffPost, these states and wages are: Alaska: $10.85 to $11.73

Arizona: $10.85 to $14.35

California: $15.50 to $16.00

Colorado: $13.65 to $14.42

Connecticut: $15.00 to $15.69

Delaware: $11.75 to $13.25

Hawaii: $12.00 to $14.00

Illinois: $13.00 to $14.00

Maine: $13.80 to $14.15

Maryland: $13.25 ($12.80 for small employers) to $15.00

Michigan: $10.10 to $10.33

Minnesota: $10.50 to $10.85 (large employers); $8.63 to $8.85 (small employers)

Missouri: $12.00 to $12.30

Montana: $9.95 to $10.30

Nebraska: $10.50 to $12.00

New Jersey: $14.13 to $15.13

New York: $15.00 to $16 (New York City area); $14.20 to $15 (Upstate)

Ohio: $10.10 to $10.45

Rhode Island: $13.00 to $14.00

South Dakota: $10.80 to $11.20

Vermont: $13.18 to $13.67

Washington State: $15.74 to $16.28Florida, Nevada, and Oregon will reportedly have wage increases later in 2024. How much did you make at your first job? Why or why shouldn’t the minimum wage rise?