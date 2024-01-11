Bakersfield Councilman Running for State Assembly

Ward 3 Bakersfield City Councilman Ken Weir has announced plans to run as a write-in candidate for the 32nd state assembly seat currently held by Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield).

The announcement comes after Fong’s name was confirmed for inclusion in the 20th Congressional ballot for the primary election scheduled for March.

According to KGET-TV, Weir says “While officials did not remove Vince’s name from the Assembly ballot that he sought prior to McCarthy’s retirement, Vince is no longer seeking the Assembly office. Therefore I will run a campaign asking voters to write-in my name on the 32nd Assembly ballot so that I achieve the votes to continue on to the general election in November.”

Weir says he has secured the endorsements of State Senator Shannon Grove, Assemblyman Fong, and former Congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy who retired from Congress in December after being ousted from his post as Speaker of the House. Weir is also encouraging the community to vote for Assemblyman Fong on the congressional ballot.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi