The mayor of Casper, Wyoming says homeless squatters “destroyed” a local motel – in the most disgusting way imaginable.

Mayor Bruce Knell says the squatters moved into a vacant Econo Lodge and caused damage that would cost millions of dollars to repair.

They also left behind “hundreds of pounds of human feces” that city staffers had to clean up.

Knell and the City Council say they’re considering more restrictive laws on squatting and ‘urban camping’.