WWII Memorial Dedication Saturday

Kern County will celebrate veterans from what many call “The Greatest Generation” as a memorial to veterans of World War Two is unveiled and dedicated at Jastro Park.

Everyone is invited to the 10 am ceremony this Saturday morning and special VIP seating will be provided for veterans of “the war to end all wars.

Jastro Park is located at 2900 Truxtun Avenue and it is requested that all World War Two veterans planning to attend should pre-register  and reserve a seat with Wendy Ward, 661-619-3070.

– Tony Lee

