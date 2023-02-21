Wreaths Across America Exhibit Arrives

Public tours for the Mobile Education Exhibit are FREE and open to the public with Social Distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDC’s recommendation for large gatherings.

The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is a rolling exhibition that brings the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories.

The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as to serve as an official welcome home to our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

All veterans, active-duty military, their families and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with Wreaths Across America representatives and volunteers.

The exhibit is tomorrow, Wednesday, February 22nd from 9am to 3pm at the Portrait Of A Warrior Gallery, 1925 Eye Street

-Tony Lee