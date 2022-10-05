The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Worm Saliva Dissolves Plastics

So, what would you say if a scientist told you spit could save the environment? Specifically, worm spit?

As fantastic, as well as nauseating, as that may sound, it’s true. Scientists say they discovered the saliva from a wax worm, that is, worms that can eat the wax forming bee hives, can dissolve plastic… like the plastic bags we have so much trouble disposing of.

The worms are the larvae of moths that infest bee hives, and have frustrated bee keepers for eons. Now, there may actually be a use for them after it was discovered that they can digest and break down polyethylene, the plastic used in shopping bags and many other products with their saliva.

The scientists say this discovery could be a major game changer in revolutionizing the battle to clean up polluting waste.

-Tony Lee

