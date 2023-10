Move over, Carolina Reaper – there’s a new hot pepper champion in town.

A new crossbreed known as ‘Pepper X’ just broke the Guinness World Record for the hottest pepper on Earth.

It clocks in at over 2.6 million Scoville Heat Units – compared to just 1.6 million for the previous record holder, the Carolina Reaper.

Both peppers were developed by the same man – pepper breeder and expert Ed Currie.