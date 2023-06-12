World Blood Donor Day Celebration

Commit to Saving Lives on Wednesday, June 14th

KERN COUNTY, CA – Houchin Community Blood Bank is excited to celebrate World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday, June 14th with a special gesture of gratitude for blood donors. On this special day, HCBB is partnering with Cornerstone Bakery to offer delicious mini cupcakes to all donors as a token of appreciation and to celebrate their selfless contribution to saving lives. In addition to this sweet treat, all donors will have the opportunity to receive a “Summer Vibes & Saving Lives” limited-edition t-shirt.

World Blood Donor Day is not all about the gifts you can receive when you donate, but it is about the lifesaving gift of saving lives of patients in our local hospitals. This day is an international occasion that serves as a reminder that blood is a precious resource that is required every day to save lives.

HCBB invites both regular and new donors to celebrate World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday, June 14th to donate blood. By donating blood on this day and committing to donate in the future, individuals are contributing to the ongoing mission of ensuring we have a stable blood supply in our community.

“World Blood Donor Day is meant to highlight and acknowledge the tremendous impact our blood donors have and will have on countless lives,” says Rachel Nettleton, Marketing & Communications Manager. “The dedication and selflessness of blood donors, truly makes a difference in our community that goes far beyond their donation.”

HCBB’s mission to save lives through blood donations relies on the generosity and commitment of individuals in our community. Celebrate World Blood Donor Day by making an appointment at one of our donor centers or upcoming mobiles through https://hcbb.com/schedule or call us at 661-323-4222. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcomed.

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian’s consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives.

Please refer to https://hcbb.com/contact/#location for HCBB’s hours of operation and for donor center locations.