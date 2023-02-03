Woolly Mammoths Back From Extinction

Very soon, an animal that has been extinct for more than 10 thousand years.

After first appearing in Asia, Europe and North America 300 thousand years ago during the ice age, Woolly Mammoths disappeared somewhere around 1650 B.C. But now, thanks to advances with DNA and gene manipulation, scientists say they are ready to bring the huge predecessors to elephants back to life.

The work with DNA extracted from the bones of Woolly Mammoths began just two years ago but scientists say the project should be complete in 4 more years.

The laboratories involved are in Dallas, Texas but once the animals are a reality they will have to be shipped to the arctic where temperatures are suitable for creatures that lived in that climate millenia ago.

After this, the biotech company says they hope to bring back the dodo bird.

-Tony Lee