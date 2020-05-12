Shows
Governor Newsom announces some businesses clear to open starting Friday
Woman Puts Puppy Training Pads in Bathroom for Boyfriend With Bad Aim
A couple who have been together for a year, decided to move in together amid the pandemic.
She lives alone and he has roommates so he moved in with her.
She noticed that every night and morning when she uses the bathroom the floor is wet.
When she brought it up to her boyfriend he chalked it up to “bad aim.”
She brought it repeatedly and each time he apologized and continued with his bad aim.
Not wanting to argue anymore she decided to get creative. She cut up her dog’s training pads and taped it around the bottom of the toilet.
When her boyfriend saw it he was offended and said she was calling him a dog and comparing him to an animal.
Was she wrong or was she being smart in an effort to avoid arguing?
