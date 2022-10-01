Woman Enters Plea to Assaulting Bakersfield Cop

A woman arrested during a protest outside the Bakersfield Police Department has pleaded no contest to all charges against her.

On Friday, Xandria Beltran-Gomez entered no-contest pleas to four felonies and two misdemeanor charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and vandalism of $400 or more in an effort to influence a judge to impose a lesser penalty than what prosecutors recommend.

According to KGET.com, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the court indicated it intends to sentence Beltran-Gomez to felony probation with a year in jail.

Beltran-Gomez vandalized a wall at police headquarters at 1601 Truxtun Avenue during a protest the night of Sept. 26, 2020. She ran as police approached, then stopped and swung an aluminum baseball bat at an officer.

The officer was not struck by the bat.

Beltran-Gomez is accused of spray-painting the letters “BLM” on a traffic barrier near the police department and numbers corresponding to an anti-police slogan on a red brick wall to the front of the building.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi