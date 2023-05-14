Woman Busted for Alleged DUI After Refusing to Leave Bakersfield Fast Food Drive-Thru

A woman with three prior DUI convictions was arrested after she allegedly drove drunk and refused to leave the drive-thru of a Taco Bell restaurant in southwest Bakersfield.

Demetra Bailey, 39, has pleaded not guilty to two felony DUI charges, resisting arrest and driving while her license was suspended or revoked for driving under the influence, according to court records. She’s due back in court June 16.

According to KGET.com, on Jan. 4, police were called to the Taco Bell at 6619 Panama Lane to a report of a motorist who appeared to be under the influence and refused to leave the drive-thru. An officer arrived and activated his vehicle’s emergency lights.

Bailey allegedly reversed her vehicle and tried to drive out of the lane but went over the curb. Her vehicle got stuck and she ran but was caught after a short chase.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi