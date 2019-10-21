Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. are Nominated for Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame…Finally
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Singer Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International - Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
The long list of artists nominated for the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame includes Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan. This marks the first time The Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston have been included on the ballot.
Inductees will be announced in January, but fans have time to cast their vote at RockHall.com and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum. Next year’s induction ceremony will take place at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium.