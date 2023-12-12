What Is The Most Fun City In The U.S.?

WalletHub has analyzed 180 U.S. cities to determine which is the most fun, and Las Vegas tops the list.

Vegas takes top honors because it’s “known for partying” and “public drinking is allowed in most or all places,” according to the study. Coming in second is Orlando, which earned the spot because of its inexpensive hotel rooms and “low average prices for staples like pizza and burgers,” per WalletHub. Miami, Atlanta and San Francisco round out the top five.

“Finding a city that matches your own unique brand of fun is important,” says WalletHub analyst Cassanda Happe. “All cities have a variety of activities, but some shine more than others when it comes to things like parks and beaches, live music and comedy, partying, sports culture or fine dining. Picking a city to spend a weekend in is easy, but moving to a city where you’ll have fun on a regular basis requires more research.”