The Groove 99.3 The Groove 99.3 Logo

Well here we go again !…More pain at the pump!!!

Share
Well here we go again !…More pain at the pump!!!

The price of gas at the pump is on the rise…..up about a 1.15 a gallon on average in California in the last few weeks… According to GasBuddy the state average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $6.24, In Kern County it’s about $6.17 a gallon…Sources say several planned and unplanned refinery maintenance issues are to blame. Governor Newsom sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board on Friday directing it to allow refineries to begin making winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce. Stations can start selling winter blend gas November 1st.          BC

#Trending

1

KCSO Asking for Information in Murder Investigation
2

Inflation Saddens “The Happiest Place On Earth.”
3

This years Kern County Fair is ready to go!!!
4

The Kern Oil Festival is coming-up in November…..
5

Fentanyl distribution could soon be chargeable as murder.