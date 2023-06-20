Violence Rising Across The Nation

You be the judge, has there been a spike in violent behavior throughout the country recently? According to Daniel Nagin, a professor of public policy and Statistics at Carnegie Mellon University, there most certainly has, especially here, in the United States.

Nagin sais many of these disputes start out as simple arguments or disagreements but they often escalate to include firearms rather than fists, and many also involve adolescents.

Just over the weekend dozens of people were injured in 10 different states. Chicago, Illinois saw at least 60 shootings over the Juneteenth weekend and four of the victims died.

In Idaho 4 people were killed in a random shooting and 8 others were injured at a pool party here in the Golden State. Six more were wounded in Maryland and two in Washington state.

-Tony Lee