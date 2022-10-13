Violence Prompts Shutdown of Events at McFarland Schools

Schools in the community of McFarland have discontinued all activities and athletic events due to what administrators call an alarming increase in gang related violent crime in northern Kern County.

According to KGET.com, superintendent Aaron Resendez of the McFarland Unified School District says the decision was made to protect students.

“We’ve had a number of shootings over the course of the last six to eight weeks,” Resendez said. “One of them was a fatality.”

Cancelled events include the high school’s football game, volleyball games, and the grade school’s fall festival.

The decision comes in the wake of the killings of two people in a drive-by shooting near Delano Monday.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi