Veteran’s Work To Bring Vietnam Wall To Kern

It’s called “The Wall That Heals.” It’s a smaller replica of the Vietnam Wall in Washington DC that tours the country so everyone, military, Veterans and civilians, can have the opportunity to experience the healing effects of visiting the Vietnam Memorial Wall.

Air Force Veteran Armando Soliz is mounting an effort to bring the monument here to Bakersfield.

Fifteen years ago, one of three replica Vietnam Walls was brought to Bakersfield, but many residents did not get the chance to pay the wall a visit.

It will cost about $30 thousand dollars to make this happen. It is presented by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the same organization that sponsors the giant wall in Washington DC and the website dedicated to the memory of the more than 58,000 Americans who lost their lives there.

It could take two years to finalize the project.

-Tony Lee