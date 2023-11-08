Veterans Celebrated At Eagle Mtn Casino

Veterans will be celebrated this November at Eagle Mountain Casino with a variety of events that will take place starting on November 9, 2023.

A special Time Capsule Burial will be presented at 9am as members of the Tule River Tribe will bury 27 years of special memories at the new property that opened in April off Highway 65 in Porterville next to the fairgrounds. The Time Capsule Burial event is open to the public.

The Tribal Veterans Celebration will be presented in the Eagle Mountain Casino Event Center from 10am-6:30pm featuring a Continental Breakfast, Flag Presentation, a speech by the Chairman of the Tule River Tribe Neil Peyron, a Veteran’s Family photo opportunity, musical performances by Ray Flores, Vernon Vera, a special Comedy Show and headliner JR Redwater. The Tribal Veterans Celebration in the Event Center is only open to Tribal Veterans and their families.

Eagle Mountain Casino will present a Veterans Day Giveaway Kiosk Promotion from 8am-10pm on November 11th. Participants that earn 150 points can swipe and play. From 12pm-4pm, 30 winners will win a share of $15,000 in cash and prizes.

The Eagle Mountain Casino parking lot will have over 75 banners on display of Tule River Tribal Members that served in the military. The Veterans will be honored with their own banner and photo and name of Veteran that served.

Eagle Mountain Casino is the presenting sponsor of the annual Veterans Day Run & Walk in downtown Porterville and will also be participating in the 105th Annual Porterville Veterans Parade that will be held November 11th on Main Street in Porterville.

To kick off November, Eagle Mountain Casino donated $15,000 to the Kern County Honor Flight for their very first Native American Honor Flight. 35 Native American Veterans traveled to Washington D.C. and visited the memorials for each branch of military service. The Native American Veterans also had the distinct honor of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

