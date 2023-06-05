USPS Tries To Avoid Dog Bites

When you talk about dogs chasing the mailman, it sounds like a joke. But to the 5300 postal workers who had negative encounters with dogs while trying to deliver the mail, it isn’t funny.

The United States Postal Service says that;s how many reports they have investigated last year.

The statistics were released today as part of the USPS National Dog Bite Awareness Week, something else that has not received a lot of publicity over the years.

Post Office officials are asking dog owners to keep their pets indoors or behind a fence when mail carriers visit homes.

Many neighbors here in Bakersfield have postal kiosks where mail carriers leave the mail for each home in a given area, eliminating the need to a post office worker to go near the front door, but necessitating the resident to walk across streets, or down the block in many cases to retrieve their mail.

