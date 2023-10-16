USPS Holiday Deadlines Released

The United States Postal Service is giving consumers a heads-up before the upcoming holiday season.

The USPS has released deadlines to ensure any gifts you are mailing make it to recipients on time.

For those within the lower 48 states, here are your deadlines:

USPS Ground Advantage: December 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards): December 16

Priority Mail: December 18

Priority Mail Express: December 20

For more information on shipping in Alaska, Hawaii, internationally, and military destinations, go to USPS.com.